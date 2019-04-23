JEE Advanced 2019 registrations begin for foreign nationals; check exam date, eligibility, how to apply, documents needed

JEE Advanced 2019: The registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, a national-level entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is open at the official website jeeadv.nic.in. The application process is only for foreign candidates and the same facility is yet to begin for Indian students.

Only those Indian nationals who clear the cut-off for the JEE Main can appear for the JEE Advanced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announced the JEE Main 2019 result. For the JEE Main qualifying candidates, the applications will begin from May 3, 2019 (Friday).

For foreign nationals, the last date to apply is May 9 (Thursday), 2019, however, candidates can continue paying the fee till May 10 (Friday).

This year the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is conducting the entrance exam. It is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2019. Earlier, it was to be conducted on May 19 but was rescheduled on the pretext of elections. Check full story here.

JEE Advanced 2019: Documents required

For Indian nationals:

Class 10 certificate or birth certificate

Class 12 result certificate

Category certificate

Additional category certificate

PwD certificate

scribe request letter

DS certificate

OCI card/PIO card

For Foreign Nationals:

Photograph

Signature

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 certificate

Identity proof

Passport of mother

Passport of father

Testimonial as applicable

JEE Advanced 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register for JEE advanced ‘click here’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Register using basic details

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

JEE advanced 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 2600 as registration fee. For SC, ST and PwD candidates and Indian and PIO female candidates (all categories) the fee is Rs 1300. For foreign nationals, the fee is $150 and for SAARC nationals it is $75. Additional GST will be applicable on all the fees.