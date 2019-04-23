Toggle Menu
JEE Advanced 2019 registrations begin for foreign nationals; check exam date, eligibility, how to apply, documents neededhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jee-advanced-2019-registrations-begin-check-exam-date-eligibility-how-to-apply-documents-needed-jeeadv-nic-in-5690647/

JEE Advanced 2019 registrations begin for foreign nationals; check exam date, eligibility, how to apply, documents needed

JEE Advanced 2019: The application exam began at jeeadv.nic.in. Exam to be conducted by IIT-Roorkee on May 27, 2019. For the JEE Main qualifying candidates, the applications will begin from May 3, 2019 (Friday).

jee, jee main, jee advanced, jee advanced 2019, jee advanced registration, jee advanced application form, iit admissions, jee advanced how to apply, jee advanced form, jee advanced cutoff, iit jee advanced, iit roorkee, nta, nta jee main 2019, jee main result 2019, nta jee main result 2019, education news
JEE Advanced 2019: Registrations begin at jeeadv.nic.in, (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image)

JEE Advanced 2019: The registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, a national-level entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is open at the official website jeeadv.nic.in. The application process is only for foreign candidates and the same facility is yet to begin for Indian students.

Only those Indian nationals who clear the cut-off for the JEE Main can appear for the JEE Advanced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announced the JEE Main 2019 result. For the JEE Main qualifying candidates, the applications will begin from May 3, 2019 (Friday).

Read| JEE Main 2019 result dates announced

For foreign nationals, the last date to apply is May 9 (Thursday), 2019, however, candidates can continue paying the fee till May 10 (Friday).

This year the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is conducting the entrance exam. It is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2019. Earlier, it was to be conducted on May 19 but was rescheduled on the pretext of elections. Check full story here.

Read| List of exam rescheduled due to Elections 2019

JEE Advanced 2019: Documents required

For Indian nationals:

Advertising

Class 10 certificate or birth certificate
Class 12 result certificate
Category certificate
Additional category certificate
PwD certificate
scribe request letter
DS certificate
OCI card/PIO card

For Foreign Nationals:

Photograph
Signature
Class 10 certificate
Class 12 certificate
Identity proof
Passport of mother
Passport of father
Testimonial as applicable

JEE Advanced 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on register for JEE advanced ‘click here’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Register using basic details
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Fill form, upload images
Step 7: Make payment

JEE advanced 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 2600 as registration fee. For SC, ST and PwD candidates and Indian and PIO female candidates (all categories) the fee is Rs 1300. For foreign nationals, the fee is $150 and for SAARC nationals it is $75. Additional GST will be applicable on all the fees.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab PSEB Class 10th, 12th results date and time
2 KVS Class 1 admissions 2019: Third merit list to release today
3 UP Board 12th result 2019: Check date, how to check, passing marks, evaluation process