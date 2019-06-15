JEE (Advanced) 2019: Nagpur boy gets AIR 1 in OBC-NCL-PWD category

A Nagpur boy with only one functional eye, Vedant Borkute, secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the OBC-NCL (non-creamy layer)-PWD (persons with disability) category in the JEE-Advanced, results of which were declared on Friday.

Vedant was diagnosed with micropthalmia in his right eye, a developmental disorder of the eye, at birth. “Since the day he was born, he has struggled a lot. His other eye has power, causing him to constantly wear spectacles,” said his father Deepak, who works as a mechanical engineer at a public sector enterprise.

Vedant’s mother, now a home-maker, quit her job as a lecturer three years ago to supervise her only child’s studies.

The family had expected Vedant to score well, his father said. He had scored 98.2 per cent in Class X CBSE board examination and 91.84 per cent in the HSC examination the science stream.

In JEE-Main, Vedant scored 99.2 percentile, securing the third rank in his category. “His dream of studying computer science at IIT-Bombay will finally come true. After his studies, he had to sit with his eye closed at times as it would hurt. At night, we would help him cover his eyes with a wet cloth,” his father said, adding that Vedant’s cousin is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur.

Vedant, a student of Shivaji Science College, was always a smart student and voracious reader, his father added.

“We tell him that he has at least one eye. He can read, see and hear,” his father said, adding that his son uses social media sparingly and has limited friends. His Common Rank List is 2,958.