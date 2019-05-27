JEE Advanced 2019 LIVE Updates: List of colleges that accept JEE Advance score other than IITs

JEE Advanced 2019 LIVE updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is conducting the entrance exam to the IITs – Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019. The exam is being conducted today on May 27, 2019 (Monday) in two shifts. The paper began at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon and paper II is begin conducted at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The tests will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode.
Talking to indianexpress.com, JEE Advanced 2019 chairperson informed that out of 11.47 lakh candidates who appeared for the JEE Main, only 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced. Out of the qualified candidates, only 1.73 lakh registered for the same who are going to appear for the exam.
Students need to carry their admit card. The result for the JEE Advanced is expected by June 14, 2019. Those who qualify can secure a seat at IITs.
JEE Advanced 2019: How to attempt exam?
The JEE Advanced paper has a mixture of various types of questions. There are multiple choice questions with either single or multiple correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective-type questions. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two or three columns. The integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked to two decimal places. The exam also has negative marking. Check how to attempt each question here.
List of colleges that accept JEE Advanced score
Not just IITs, many central institutes accept students based on JEE Advanced score including the IISc, Bangalore -
Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)
Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in
Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli
Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam
17% reservation for women
As many as 17 per cent supernumerary seats are reserved in IITs for female candidates. These seats will be created over and above the available seats. From 2018 onwards, a separate merit list is being created for female students.
JEE Advanced 2019: Courses offered at IITs
JEE Advanced 2019 applicable for these courses
Based on JEE (Advanced), students will be eligible for admission to undergraduate, masters', integrated and dual degree courses at IITs in engineering, sciences and architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs