JEE Advanced 2019 LIVE Updates: List of colleges that accept JEE Advance score other than IITs

JEE Advanced 2019 LIVE updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is conducting the entrance exam to the IITs – Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019. The exam is being conducted today on May 27, 2019 (Monday) in two shifts. The paper began at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon and paper II is begin conducted at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The tests will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode.

Talking to indianexpress.com, JEE Advanced 2019 chairperson informed that out of 11.47 lakh candidates who appeared for the JEE Main, only 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced. Out of the qualified candidates, only 1.73 lakh registered for the same who are going to appear for the exam.

Students need to carry their admit card. The result for the JEE Advanced is expected by June 14, 2019. Those who qualify can secure a seat at IITs.