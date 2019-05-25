JEE Advanced 2019: Follow these last minute tips by experts to excel in exam

JEE Advanced 2019: The Joint Entrance Exam is scheduled to be conducted on Monday – May 27, 2019. Lakhs of students appearing for exam for enrolment at the thousands of seats in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). Exam anxiety is palpable. Here is how you can spend the last days utilising all your hard work and trying to maximize the results –

Advertising

Formulae: Go through the formulas at least once a day thoroughly. Take a rough paper and jot down all the formulae, which you know – do this based on your memory and then check how well you remember them.

Previous years question papers: Solve some JEE Advanced previous years papers and sample papers. This would give you the practice to prepare for the exam, help you work on an exam attempting strategy and also help you understand how to manage time. There are several types of questions asked in JEE Advanced exam from match to multiple correct options MCQs, and each type has a different strategy to solve.

Read| How to attempt different types of questions in JEE Advanced?

Advertising

Important topics: Do not start anything new. Revise what you already know. Do not waste time in learning topics. Here is a list of important topics to revise from each subject before the JEE Advanced.

Mock test: Solve question papers like you are actually taking the exam; in restricted time with limited rough paper. Try to solve one paper daily. Then check your performance, work on the weak spots which could be remembering formulae or managing time. Work on your weak points but also sharpen the strong ones.

Read| JEE Advanced 2019: Most frequently asked topics over past 10 years

Build confidence: Stop stressing yourself two days before the exam. Just relax. Study but not too much. Solve questions, but not extremely difficult ones. This will help you boost your confidence. Be focused and motivated. Do not let yourself stray from your aim and dream. Take a good sleep a day before the exam.

Documents needed: On the day of the exam, do not forget to take your JEE Advanced 2019 admit card, passport-sized photo and a valid photo-identity proof to the exam hall. Candidates need to report in advanced in order to allow smooth frisking.

Remember it is the relative performance which counts, so give in your best shot on the exam day and you will ace JEE Advanced.