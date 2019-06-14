JEE Advanced 2019: Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2019 registration begins, check how to apply

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the registration dates for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) today. The registration process began at 10 am today and candidates who wish to register for the entrance test can apply before 5 pm tomorrow, June 15, 2019. The exam centers for this year are — IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee.

However, the official website is facing server issues and has not been working since the time of result declaration. Candidates were asked to check results after 11:30 am earlier, however it remains unfunctional.

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Pay the registration fees

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your application for future reference

Only those candidates who have qualify JEE Advanced are eligible to apply for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Admissions to the B.Arch programmes offered by IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur will be on the basis of the marks scores in JEE Advanced AAT.