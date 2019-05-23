JEE Advanced 2019: Most frequently asked topics in past 10 years

With a couple of days left for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019, here is a look back at the last 10 years of the exam to check which are topics are the most frequently asked. Check the subject-wise analysis and do not forget to revise these topics.

In physics, the most asked topics were from the topic, ‘ray optics and optical instruments’ with as many as 30 questions asked over 10 years from the same followed by ‘laws of motion and work, energy and power’ with 26 closely followed by ‘system of practices and rotational motions’ at 25 times.

In chemistry, questions on ‘aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids’ is the most asked topic with a huge margin. Questions from the topics have been asked 40 times in past 10 years. The top five most asked topic in chemistry include – coordination compounds, the p-blick elements, chemical kinetics and nuclear chemistry, and thermodynamics.

In mathematics, conic sections are by far the most asked topic in chemistry. Application of derivatives, linear programming and probability and differential equations are the next most frequently asked topics from the subject.

The JEE Advanced paper has a mixture of various types of questions. There are multiple choice questions with either single or multiple correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective-type questions. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two or three columns. The integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked to two decimal places. The exam also has negative marking. There are different ways to tackle these questions and ways to attempt the JEE Advanced.

Out of 11.47 lakh JEE Main candidates, 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced but only 1.73 lakh registered for the same. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the exam, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register for it. Based on the trend, the number of students is likely to fall further as not every examinee who registered, appeared for the exam.

JEE Advanced is the second stage of examination as only a selected few who meet the cut-off based on JEE Mains score (conducted by the National Testing Agency) are eligible to appear for the same. Based on the JEE Advanced score, students will be eligible for admission to the IITs.