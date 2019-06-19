JEE Advanced 2019: 11 students from RailTel’s Akansha Super 30 crack IIT entrance exam

JEE Advanced 2019: Of the 30 underprivileged students from a Dehradun-based coaching centre who had cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination, eleven students have now qualified in the JEE Advanced examination, the result of which was declared on June 14, 2019.

Advertising

“We are very happy that we are able to play a small role in building a bright career of these students. All the 30 students, that is, 100 per cent of the centre qualified in the JEE Mains exam out of which 11 qualified for JEE Advanced,” CMD Railtel Puneet Chawla said.

VIDEO | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

READ | Top engineering colleges in India

Advertising

Established in 2015, Akansha Super 30, Dehradun, is being run by RailTel, in association with Centre for Social Responsibility and leadership, New Delhi. 30 underprivileged but talented students from different corners of Uttarakhand were provided free residential coaching and mentoring in this centre for 11 months for admission in reputed engineering colleges like IIT, NIT and state engineering colleges.

READ | IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc among global top 200: QS Rankings

These students were selected on the basis of a written test which comprised of questions on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Aptitude test. The shortlisted students had to undergo a rigorous interview which was designed to test their mental ability, quick thinking, concepts and career aspiration. The students of this centre come from poor socio-economical background belonging to different occupation ranging from labourer to farmer.