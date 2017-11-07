Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus released at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2018: IIT Kanpur has announced that in order to qualify for the paper, candidates are required to secure their position among the top 2,24,000 students in paper 1 of the JEE main exam next year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2018 8:00:05 pm
jee, jeeadv.ac.in, jee advanced 2018, jee advanced syllabus, jee 2018 syllabus, jee advanced, jee advanced 2018, education news, iit, iit kanpur, indian express JEE Advanced 2018: The exam will be conducted on May 20, 2018.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced 2018. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can check the syllabus from the official website (jeeadv.ac.in) of the exam or check the same below.

The exam will be conducted on May 20, 2018 and IIT Kanpur has announced that in order to qualify for the paper, candidates are required to secure their position among the top 2,24,000 students in paper 1 of the JEE main exam next year.

JEE Advanced will also be conducted for aspirants of architecture courses. For students who select this option, the syllabus will include topics like freehand drawing, geometrical drawing, three-dimensional perception, imagination and aesthetic sensitivity and architectural awareness.

