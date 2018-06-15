JEE Advanced 2018: Hrithik Roshan to host party for successful students from Anand Kumar’s Super 30

JEE Advanced 2018: Hrithik Roshan along with Anand Kumar and film director Vikas Bahl Hrithik Roshan along with Anand Kumar and film director Vikas Bahl

JEE Advanced 2018: IIT Kanpur has recently released the results of JEE Advanced and this year, 26 students from Anand Kumar’s ‘Super 30’ academy has made it to the final list. To celebrate this success, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will throw a success party on June 23 for the successful students. Roshan is at present busy shooting biopic on Anand Kumar.

“In the process of shooting for Super 30, I have got a fair understanding of how tough these exams are. Kudos to the students and their great mentor, Anand Kumar. The party is just a small way to meet and personally congratulate them. I wish them greater heights in life, in whatever they do,” Hrithik told IANS. Earlier, Hrithik also congratulated all the successful students of Anand Kumar’s academy.

Congratulations to all of you. Anand Sir you have done it again. Making the world better one student at a time. #Super30 @teacheranand https://t.co/YED0S2LOk0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 10, 2018

JEE Advanced 2018: IITs extend merit list, 31,980 qualify

Acting on the direction of HRD ministry, the IIT council yesterday has extended the list of the number of candidates for admission to IITs this year. A total number of 31,980 candidates got placed on the merit list as opposed to the first list released on June 10, which had 18,138.

“Choice filling on JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) would be started on 15th June as scheduled earlier. Students in the extended merit list can start filling up their options along with others,” an official statement said. The HRD ministry had issued a late-night direction on Wednesday to the director of IIT Kanpur, which is the organising institute for JEE-Advanced this year, to release a supplementary merit list for admission.

In the past 16 years, around 500 students from the institute have qualified for admission to IITs. During the training process, Kumar provides food and accommodation to all 30 students around the year. His family members, too, support his programme in every way possible.

The success of Super 30 and its inspiring track record has earned the mathematician accolades not just at home, but also on foreign lands. Newsweek Magazine had included his institute in the list of four most innovative schools in the world. A film on Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan in the role of Anand Kumar, is expected to hit theatres early next year

