JEE Advanced 2018: Question Papers 1, 2 released at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2018: IIT Kanpur has released the questions papers 1 and 2 (both English and Hindi) of the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018 on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was held on May 20 and the answer keys will be uploaded by the end of this month. Nearly 2.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year.

The exam authority has also posted a note clarifying answers of Numerical-Answer-Type questions — “For Numerical-Answer-Type questions, the numerical value entered by the candidate will be evaluated. Wherever applicable, depending on the question, answers will be evaluated by checking whether the answer entered by the candidate falls within a range of two values, with or without including the upper and lower values of the range depending on the question.”

Students appeared for the exam found the overall level of paper moderate, though not easy. Some students have rated Maths as easy but Physics relatively difficult. Chemistry was reported to be of moderate level. The total no. of questions (54 questions) remains same as last year. However, total marks of Paper-1 has changed from 183 to 180 marks this year.

To improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programs at the IITs, a decision has been taken at the level of the IIT Council to increase supernumerary seats from the current (approximately) 8 per cent to 14 per cent in 2018-19.

The performance of a candidate in JEE Advanced will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.

