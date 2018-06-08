JEE Advanced 2018 Highlights: Candidates complain of poor facilities at exam centre

JEE Advanced 2018: Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Advanced examination today, May 20, the exam of which has just concluded. The paper one was concluded at 12, and students rated Physics paper tough, with Chemistry, Mathematics paper easy. The JEE Advanced examination is being conducted by IIT Kanpur this year. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to get enrolled into the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The exam will be conducted in two sittings, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The timing for Paper 1 will be from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm.
This year, in order to improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programs at the IITs from the current (approximately) 8 per cent to 14 per cent in 2018-19, a decision was taken to create supernumerary seats specifically for female candidates, without any reduction in the number of seats offered to male candidates. These seats will be offered (a) to only those female candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) – 2018.
The exam authority has also posted a note clarifying answers of Numerical-Answer-Type questions — "For Numerical-Answer-Type questions, the numerical value entered by the candidate will be evaluated. Wherever applicable, depending on the question, answers will be evaluated by checking whether the answer entered by the candidate falls within a range of two values, with or without including the upper and lower values of the range depending on the question."
IIT Kanpur has released the questions papers 1 and 2 (both English and Hindi) of the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018 on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was held on May 20 and the answer keys will be uploaded by the end of this month.
Some candidates complained over poor facilities at their exam centres.
The JEE Advanced 2018 answer keys will be released at jeeadv.ac.in by Tuesday, May 29. IIT Kanpur, exam conducting body, will send the copy of candidate responses by Friday, May 25, 2018.
Prof UdayNath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst said, "In Paper 1, Physics was tough and Maths and Chemistry were easy. Overall paper 1 was of moderate difficulty level with more weightage from Class 12th syllabus. In Paper 2, Mathematics was found tough, while physics and chemistry were easy. The total marks of each Paper were reduced from 183 to 180. Integral questions were more compared to last year and questions interlinking two or more topics were also more than last year. Common Rank list - 125+-5%"
"Both the papers were moderate. However, paper 2 had lots of analytical questions, so it was a bit difficult to answer, especially the Mathematics section as it was lengthy. All the sections in paper 1 were moderate, meanwhile, the decimal section was a bit difficult to answer," said AIR 9 Simarpreet Singh Saluja
Paper 2 also had 54 questions and maximum marks 180. Each subject had 3 sections. Section 1 was again multiple options correct type with partial marking as in the paper 1. Section 2 was again numerical value where you have to round off upto second place after decimal #JEEADVANCED
The matching type questions had two columns to be matched. Last year(2017) there were three column questions as well.
Equal weightage was given to class XI & XII.
The Total marks of each Paper reduced from 183 to 180.
As Paper was conducted on Computer Based Mode , neither print of question Paper nor copy of Response Sheet was given to students.
Immediate reaction of students after Paper-2:
They found the overall level of paper moderate level. Mathematics section was difficult compared to Physics & Chemistry.
No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.
Total no. of questions (54 questions) remains same as last year however total marks of JEE Advanced Paper-2 has changed from 183 to 180 marks this year.
Compared to Paper-1, students reported Paper-2 was relatively tough.
Max Marks: 180 & Duration: 3 hrs
The Paper had (54) questions in total.
The Paper-1 had (03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.
Max. Marks for each part was 60.
In each part there are three sections- Sec-1(Max. Marks-24), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-24) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-12)
Sec-1 had (06) six questions with four options in which one or more than one options were correct. Marking scheme in this section is +4 in case all options are correct, +1 for each correct response, 0 marks for no response and -2 for all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.
Sec-2 had (08) Eight questions with correct response being a Numerical value. For each question, the correct numerical value was to be rounded off to second decimal place.( E.g: 6.25,7.00,-127.30). The making scheme was +3 for the correct response and 0 marks in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.
Sec-3 had (04) Four questions. Each question had Two (02) matching list-I and List-II. Only one of the four options correspond to the correct matching. Marking scheme in this section is +3 if the correct option is marked, 0 marks if none of the options is marked and -1 in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 12.
The students were handed over an Instruction sheet which they could carry after the Exam.
Students could neither get the copy of question paper nor the copy of their Responses unlike the Offline Exams held till last year.
-Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE
IIT Kanpur will release the answer keys online at jeeadv.ac.in on May 29,2018.
Through JEE, admission will be provided into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. The exam will be conducted will be conducted by the seven zonal coordinating IITs.
Programmes offered
— BTech: 4 years
— BS (Bachelor of Science): 4 years
— BArch: 5 years
— Dual degree BTech-MTech: 5 years
— Dual degree BS-MS: 5 years
— Integrated MTech: 5 years
— Integrated MSc: 5 years
Also, this year the IIT council has decided to improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programmes at the IITs from the current (approximately) 8 per cent to 14 per cent in 2018-19. For this purpose, supernumerary seats specifically for female candidates will be offered.
The answer keys were released on April 24, and the students checked their answer keys till April 27
This year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57.
KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli is AIR 2 and Parth Laturia from Maharashtra holds the third position. Parth’s parents are doctors and Laturia has always been a bright student. He wants to pursue computer science from IIT Bombay. “It’s one of the best engineering institutes and gives good exposure to students along with best facilities.”
This year, the cut-off for the general category was 74. For OBC/NCL category, the cut-off was 45, SC-29, ST-34, PWD- 35. Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81 for general category, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively
Paper 1 was held on 20th May, 2018 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. The questions paper has three parts: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
The section 1 contains 6 questions. +4 will be given for all the correct options chosen. +3 will be given if all four options are correct bu only three options are chosen. -2 marks for all other cases. In other words there is 0 marks if none of the options is chosen (i.e. the question will unanswered)
The section 2 contains 8 questions in the 'Integer Type'. Answers ranged from 0 to 9. +3 will be given for the correct response and 0 marks for all other cases. In other words, there is no negative marking in this section. This section has numerical value truncated/ roundoff to two decimal points. This is the change comparative to previous years.
The section 3 contains 2 (Two) Paragraphs. Each questions has 4 options. +3 will be given only for the correct answer and -1 marks for all other cases. In other words there is 0 marks if none of the options is chosen.
Overall the Paper 1 was moderate this year.
- Mr Venkata Ramana, Head of JEE exam, Hyderabad, TIME
“I was fond of science books. So even when my Class 10 exams got over, I started reading a chapter from NCERT books thoroughly, solved every doubt by consulting teacher or through reference books. This not only helped me score well, but this knowledge will guide me throughout my life,” said AIR 1 Suraj Krishna