JEE Advanced 2018 Highlights: Candidates complain of poor facilities at exam centre

JEE Advanced 2018: Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Advanced examination today, May 20, the exam of which has just concluded. The paper one was concluded at 12, and students rated Physics paper tough, with Chemistry, Mathematics paper easy. The JEE Advanced examination is being conducted by IIT Kanpur this year. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to get enrolled into the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The exam will be conducted in two sittings, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The timing for Paper 1 will be from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm.

This year, in order to improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programs at the IITs from the current (approximately) 8 per cent to 14 per cent in 2018-19, a decision was taken to create supernumerary seats specifically for female candidates, without any reduction in the number of seats offered to male candidates. These seats will be offered (a) to only those female candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) – 2018.