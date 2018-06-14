JEE Advanced 2018: IIT releases extended merit list, 31,980 candidates qualify

JEE Advanced 2018: “Choice filling on JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) would be started on 15th June as scheduled earlier. Students in the extended merit list can start filling up their options along with others,” an official statement said JEE Advanced 2018: “Choice filling on JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) would be started on 15th June as scheduled earlier. Students in the extended merit list can start filling up their options along with others,” an official statement said

JEE Advanced 2018: In keeping with the directions of HRD Ministry, the IIT board on Thursday released an extended merit list of the Jee Advanced Examination, taking the number of those qualifying the exam to 31,980 now. Earlier, a total of 18,138 students had cleared the exam, the result of which was declared on Sunday, June 10.

“Choice filling on JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) would be started on 15th June as scheduled earlier. Students in the extended merit list can start filling up their options along with others,” an official statement said. The HRD ministry had issued a late-night direction on Wednesday to the director of IIT Kanpur, which is the organising institute for JEE-Advanced this year, to release a supplementary merit list for admission.

JUST IN: IITs agree to extend merit list for JEE-Advanced. Results announced on June 10 had 18,138 candidates. Extended list now had 31,980 candidates. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/2vFn8odSKU — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) June 14, 2018

The institute was asked to release a merit list with the number of candidates, which is twice the number of total seats on offer in each discipline and each category (general and reserved categories).

Responding to requests from students & IIT Community & to proactively ensure that all reservation seats are duly filled, I have directed @IITKanpur conducting JEE (advanced) to make available candidates, strictly as per merit, twice the number of seats in each category… — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 14, 2018

“Responding to requests from students and IIT community to proactively ensure that all reservation seats are duly filled, I have directed @IIT Kanpur conducting JEE advanced to make available candidates, strictly as per merit, twice the number of seats in each category,” Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted. The number of candidates who qualified the exam has always been at least twice the number of seats on offer. This year, however, the 18,138 students on the merit list are only 1.6 times the total seats, making it the smallest number of qualified candidates since 2012.

–With PTI inputs

