JEE Advanced 2018: IIT-Kanpur gets relief, Madras HC stays order to redo rank list

JEE Advanced 2018: In a relief for IIT-Kanpur, the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the order which earlier directed the institute to redo the rank list of JEE Advanced 2018 giving preference to candidates who answered numerical values rounded off to two decimal points. A division bench of the Madras HC in its order said that the earlier verdict is totally unwarranted as the evaluation of exam had been already done. The division bench comprised of Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice Dhandapani.

The plea was moved by L Lakshmi Sree who appeared for the coveted examination in Chennai on May 20. In the paper, the candidates were instructed to answer incorrect numerical value in decimal notation rounded off to second decimal place. Though the petitioner answered the questions as per instructions, however, some candidates had answered with one decimal point or without any decimal notation, she said.

Meanwhile, after the examination, the authorities made a clarification on their website stating that “if an answer is the integer 11, all the answered entered as 11, 11.0, 11.00 will be correct.” Concerned with this notification, the petitioner approached the High Court saying that the awarding marks to candidates who did not follow the instructions strictly will affect the marks and ranks who had strictly followed the instruction.

Partly giving a nod to petitioner’s plea the authorities were directed to give preference to candidates who answered as per original instructions. Senior counsel Vijay Narayanan said when the petitioner has already been allotted a seat such an order is totally unnecessary. On the basis of the submission and hearing, both sides the court stayed the order of a single judge.

