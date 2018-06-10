Follow Us:
JEE Advanced 2018: All-India topper Pranav Goyal chooses Computer Science at IIT Bombay

JEE Advanced 2018: "If you focus well, your study hours won’t really matter. Stay focused and calm. Have faith in your teachers and their guidance, and always ensure that your knowledge is conceptually sound,” said Pranav Goyal

Written by Oindrila Mukherjee | Chandigarh | Updated: June 10, 2018 8:27:09 pm
jee advanced 2018, jee advanced result, jee advanced topper, pranav goyal JEE Advanced 2018 topper Pranav Goyal (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

JEE Advanced 2018: As predicted by his school principal, Pranav Goyal became the all-India topper of the JEE Advanced 2018, the results of which were announced on Sunday. He secured 337 out of 360 marks. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Pranav was the non-medical stream topper in the Chandigarh Tricity region and scored 97.2 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examination. He also secured all-India Rank (AIR) 4 in the JEE Main.

Pranav said, “I want to study computer science engineering from IIT Bombay and then want to get into the the start-up business.” Dedicating his success to his parents’ sacrifices, he added that his mother helped him form his base and his father motivated him. The topper further said, “If you focus well, your study hours won’t really matter. Stay focused and calm. Have faith in your teachers and their guidance, and always ensure that your knowledge is conceptually sound.”

His proud father, Pankaj Goyal, told the Indian Express, “It is a great day for us and I am really proud of him. He has always been an extremely hard working kid and the results are here for everyone to see.” Talking about how he managed his study routine, Pranav said, “Solving the previous years’ papers helped me a lot in getting an insight into the pattern of the examination. I timed each question whenever I sat an examination.”

His teachers at his coaching institute said in the initial months, Pranav struggled like any other kid. But, he eventually grasped the concepts with his intuition, thoroughly engaging with the subject matter.

Pranav gave up all forms of entertainment and hobbies for the past two years. He is an avid reader of Indian mythology. “I read mythology novels to de-stress. My favourite author is Amish Tripathi,” he added.

“I still have a lot to achieve and learn. There’s so much more ahead of me, but I’m extremely happy. I knew I’d be among the top 10, but rank 1 came as a surprise,” he signed off.

