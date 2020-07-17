Class 12 performance criteria relaxed for admission to IITs: HRD minister

JEE Advanced 2020: IIT admission criteria changed (Representational image) JEE Advanced 2020: IIT admission criteria changed (Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have decided to relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced Friday. However, a student will still have to pass their class 12th.

“Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for #JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time. Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained,” the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wrote in series of tweets.

As per the norm, a student needs to have at least 75 per cent or figure in the top 20 percentile of her class 12 board results along with clearing the IIT-JEE Advanced to be selected for admission to IITs.

This year, several board exams could not be held due to the pandemic. For these cancelled exams, CBSE, CISCE, and several other boards had given marks based on the average marks of the best-performing subjects to the scrapped examination.

This year, the IIT-Delhi is conducting the JEE Advanced. After being postponed twice, the exam will now be held on September 27. This year, as the academic schedule has already been pushed, the IITs are considering to declare the result of JEE Advanced within a week. On clearing JEE Advanced, students have to appear for counselling. IITs are likely to hold six counselling rounds instead of seven this year, as reported by The Indian Express earlier.

