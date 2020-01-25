JD Women’s College in Patna prohibits its students from wearing burqa

The students have been notified to enter the college campus only in the dress code. (Representational Image) The students have been notified to enter the college campus only in the dress code. (Representational Image)

JD Women’s College in Patna issued a notice to its students earlier this week asking them to enter the premises only in the prescribed dress code. It also prohibited them from wearing a burqa.

The notice, signed by the principle and proctor on January 22, stated: “It has been notified to the students that they will have to enter the college campus only in the dress code prescribed by the college, except on Saturday. Also, the use of burqa in classrooms and the premises is prohibited. They will have to pay a fine of Rs. 250 on violation of the norm.”

Principal Dr Shayama Roy later issued a clarification, saying the word “burqa” should not have used. “Since there has been a problem identifying our own students, we had to reiterate the use of only dress code,” he said.

