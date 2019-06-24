JCECEB admissions in ITI closing: Check how to apply

Toggle Menu
JCECEB admissions in ITI: The application process is closing and the last date to apply is June 25 (Tuesday), 2019. Interested candidates can apply at jceceb.eadmissions.net. The upper age to apply is capped at 40 years.

JCECEB admissions in ITI: Apply at jceceb.eadmissions.net. (Representational image)

JCECEB admissions in ITI: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has invited applications for admission to ITI courses. The application process is closing and the last date to apply is June 25 (Tuesday), 2019. Interested candidates can register at jceceb.eadmissions.net.

Those who have passed class 8 or class 10 are eligible to apply for the ITI course. There is no restriction in the passing year, that is, those who have cleared the said classes years ago can also apply. The candidate, however, needs to be at least 14 years of age to send their application. The upper age is capped at 40.

JCECEB admissions in ITI: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jceceb.eadmissions.net
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here to apply’ next to JCECEB admissions in ITI
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’ on the left
Step 5: Fill in details, to register
Step 6: Verify details, use the regsitered number to log-in
Step 7: Fill form, upload documents
Step 8: Make payment

JCECEB admissions in ITI: Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 400 as application fee. For those belonging to SC, ST category and female candidates the fee is Rs 200.

