JCECEB admissions in ITI closing: Check how to apply

JCECEB admissions in ITI: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has invited applications for admission to ITI courses. The application process is closing and the last date to apply is June 25 (Tuesday), 2019. Interested candidates can register at jceceb.eadmissions.net.

Those who have passed class 8 or class 10 are eligible to apply for the ITI course. There is no restriction in the passing year, that is, those who have cleared the said classes years ago can also apply. The candidate, however, needs to be at least 14 years of age to send their application. The upper age is capped at 40.

JCECEB admissions in ITI: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jceceb.eadmissions.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here to apply’ next to JCECEB admissions in ITI

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’ on the left

Step 5: Fill in details, to register

Step 6: Verify details, use the regsitered number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

JCECEB admissions in ITI: Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 400 as application fee. For those belonging to SC, ST category and female candidates the fee is Rs 200.