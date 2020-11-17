JNU to hold fourth convocation on November 18 in virtual mode

JNU to conduct virtual convocation on November 18. File

JNU convocation 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will conduct its fourth annual convocation on November 18 and over 600 PhD degrees will be conferred. The convocation will be held in virtual mode considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the function and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be the guest of honour. “In this year’s convocation, more than 600 PhD degrees will be conferred to the research scholars who pursued research in 11 schools and 3 special centers,” JNU rector Satish Chandra Garkoti mentioned in the release.

M. Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-chancellor, JNU said: “After a hiatus of more than four decades, JNU reintroduced the convocation ceremony with the second convocation in 2018 followed by the third convocation in 2019. We are glad that in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing this tradition providing our students an opportunity to cherish their once in a lifetime experience of receiving their PhD degree. This is a proud moment for their parents too to see their ward’s hard work, assiduity and passion for research fructify”.

The varsity will further work to strengthen the research environment existing on the campus. “With the establishment of new schools and centres during last couple of years, such as School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Special Centre of Disaster Studies, Special Centre for National Security Studies and Special Centre for Study of North East India, the number of PhD degrees will further increase in the coming years. This will further strengthen the research and innovation environment existing in the university,” the JNU release said.

