Jawaharlal Nehru University gets approval for construction of new academic buildings

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Tuesday said it had got the approval of Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA), MHRD for the funding of Rs 455.02 crore for “construction of new academic buildings, hostels, research centres and installation of integrated and unified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system”. In a statement, Registrar Pramod Kumar said various new Schools and Special Centres had been established in JNU recently and there was an “urgent need of hostel facilities to accommodate students and researchers of these new school/centres”

“JNU has started Atal Incubation Centre and three companies are already incubating. For this purpose, it has already registered the incubation centre as a section 8 company and aspires to incubate 100 companies, which requires state-of-the-art infrastructure,” he said. “The ERP will ensure that all academic and administrative processes are totally operated using online means and in an integrated manner. This will surely make all the processes in the university efficient and time bound,” he added.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the funds should be utilised for the “construction of hostels for students and researchers of School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, academic complex buildings for the School of Engineering, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Trans-disciplinary Academic Research, Advanced Animal Research Facility, Advanced Instrumentation Research Facility, Incubation Centre for startup companies, Special Centre for E-Learning, Lecture Hall Complex and setting up of integrated and unified education ERP system in the university”.

“Approximately 1.3 lakh candidates apply for JNU entrance examination, however, JNU admits only about 2,000 students every year. The Special Centre for E-Learning shall impart education by offering online degree programs to many such students who could not be admitted in JNU. These students can be benefited by the expertise of JNU faculty. This is also in tune with the objectives of National Education Policy of increasing the gross enrollment ratio,” said Kumar.

The VC said the Advanced Animal Research Facility will be “useful for carrying out research on communicable, non-communicable and rare diseases including infectious agents such as novel coronavirus”, adding that the “construction of new buildings and facilities would soon begin”. The JNU Teachers’ Association, however, said it had “always opposed HEFA financing for good reasons”.

“Teachers of JNU overwhelmingly voted against it in the referendum held in August 2018. As can be seen, this is a replacement of public funding for infrastructure development with loans whose terms cannot possibly be better than grants where no repayment obligation exists. Further, a part of this financing will also be actually directed towards making JNU the instrument of helping the Government shirk its responsibility to invest in education accessible to all – by promoting online education and falsely selling the idea that it is a substitute for regular teaching-learning,” the JNUTA said.

