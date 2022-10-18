Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University relaxes credits criteria

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) Monday relaxed the credits criteria for promoting students of BTech and BPharma programmes to next year. This decision has been taken a little after university students had protested against the varsity’s decision to roll back the exemption provided in the pas couple of years.

Earlier, the JNTUH officials had provided an exemption to students on cut-off keeping the Covid pandemic in mind. Now, students need only 25 percent of credits to be promoted to the next academic year.

Relaxation of promotion rules for https://t.co/dnC1jv2UfW / B.Pharm / Pharm.D and Pharm.D(PB) courses in the current academic year 2021-22 only i.e. promoting students to the academic year 2022-23 – Approval – Orders.#jntuh pic.twitter.com/JHvKki0osE — JNTUH (@jntuhofficial) October 17, 2022

Now, according to the official notice, the relaxation has been provided only for BTech, BPharm, PharmD and PharmD (PB) courses in the current academic year 2021-22 only i.e. promoting students to the academic year 2022-23.

For PharmD and PharmD (PB) programmes, the students have to appear for and clear all subject exams, and a maximum of two backlog subjects are allowed. For BTech and BPharm programmes, students are allowed a maximum of four backlog subjects.

However, aspirants of the varsity should note that this relaxation is only for the 2021-22 academic year students, and all the incoming students will have to follow the credit based detention rules according to the “existing academic regulations in vogue/ as applicable to the respective academic regulations,” the official notification states.