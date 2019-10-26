Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya commences admission process for class 9, check details

JNV class 9 admissions 2020: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has invited applications for admissions to class 9. The online application process has started, and the candidates can apply online till December 10, 2019.

Advertising

Interested applicants can apply at the official website, nvsadmissionclassnine.in. To be eligible for the admission, candidates will have to appear for Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST).

The selection test will be conducted on February 8, 2020.

JNV admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nvsadmissionclassnine.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘click here for registration – phase I’

Step 3: Fill form, upload images

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Submit, take a print out of the form.

JNV admissions 2020: Eligibility

Candidates from the concerned district where the respective JNV is situated can apply. The student should be born before May 1, 2007 and after April 30, 2011 (both dates inclusive).

JNV admissions 2020: Documents needed

— Proof for date of birth

— Proofs for eligibility as per the conditions of NVS

Advertising

— For candidates seeking admission under rural quota, certificate prooving child had studied in an institution/school located in a rural area

— Residence certificate in prescribed proforma in case of NIOS study only

— Any other documents required

JNV admissions 2020: Exam pattern

The selection test will be of two-hour duration and will have three sections. There will be 80 multiple-choice questions, together constituting of 100 marks.

The candidates can apply through the official websites- navodaya.gov.in, nvsadmissionclassnine.in on or before December 10, 2019.