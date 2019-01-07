Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya 2019 test: 31.10 lakh students register, exam on April 6

A total of 31.10 lakh students have registered for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) entrance test for the academic year 2019-20. “In 2001, 5.50 lakh aspirants appeared for the entrance examination for Class 6. Over the years the number of aspirants appearing for the entrance examination has increased considerably. For the 2019 entrance test, 31.10 lakh students have registered for the entrance examination,” said Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Advertising

The entrance exam for admission in class 6 will be held on April 6, 2019. The registration process for the entrance examination was concluded on November 30, 2018. The admit card for the entrance examination will be released soon on the official website, nvshq.org.

The exam is held for admission into various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV). The languages in which the exam will be conducted included — English, Garo, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Sindhi (Arabic), Tamil, Telugu, Nepali, Oriya, Marathi, Assamese, Bodo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Mizo, Sindhi (Devnagari).

On the basis of the marks scored, the students will be shortlisted and their documents will be cross-checked. The results will be announced in the last week of May 2019. The result will be declared on the official website only.

Besides the good score, the validity of the documents also matters during the selection of the student. Over 20 lakh of students applied for JNVST last year and the number is increasing every year. India has around 626 JNV schools out of which all are functional.