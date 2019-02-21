Javadekar launches Operation Digital Board

HRD MINISTER Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Digital Board’, which aims to set up one digital and interactive board per classroom in government and government-aided schools. Additionally, e-resources will be made available to students for any time, anywhere access, the minister said.

Digital board will be introduced from class 9 onwards from the academic year 2019-20. Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said the scheme aims at converting a conventional classroom into a digital classroom.

He said the biggest challenge facing the education sector in the country is maintaining acceptable quality standards across the country.

“Although we have a good number of premier institutions, which compete with the best in the world, a large number of higher education institutions and schools needs improvements in quality teaching-learning, as the students coming out of these institutions find themselves unsuitable for the requirements of society and market. The spread of educational technology and connectivity has given an opportunity to resolve this issue and aim at equity in educational standards,” he said.