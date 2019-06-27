Janki Devi Memorial College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Janki Devi Memorial College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 90 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 94.5 92 92 92 92 B.A (Hons) English 95 93 92 92 92 91 B.A (Hons) History 90 88 88 88 85 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 79 78 78 78 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94.5 93 91 91 90 90 B.A Programme 85 80 78 78 78 78 B.A (Hons) Sociology 90 88 85 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 87 82 82 82 77 82 B.Com (Hons) 95.5 92.5 88.5 88.5 88.5 88.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 53 53 53 53 53 B.Com 95 92 88 88 88 88 Second Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90 86 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 90 88 88 88 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 77 76 76 76 76 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 84 79 79 79 74 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92.5 91 90 90 89 89 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 52 50 50 50 50 50 B.A (Hons) Sociology 89 87 84 84 84 84 B.Com 93 89 85 85 85 85 B.Com (Hons) 94 90 86 86 86 86 B.A Programme 83 78 76 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) English 93 91 90 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) History 88 86 86 86 83 86 Third Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 86 78 76 78 78 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 87 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) English 91 88 87 87 87 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 75.5 75.5 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 82 77 75 77 72 77 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 48 48 48 48 48 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 89 87 87 86 86 B.A Programme 83 75 75 73 73 73 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 85 82 82 82 82 B.Com 91 86 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) History 85 83 83 83 83 83 B.Com (Hons) 93.25 87 81 81 81 81 fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 86 78 75 75 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 74 75 67 Closed 67 B.A (Hons) English 90.5 86 85 85 85 84 B.A (Hons) History Closed 80 80 82 82 82 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 81.5 75 72 72 72 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89.5 86 85 84 83 83 B.A Programme Closed 74 75 71 72 72 B.Com 90.25 83 76 76 76 80 B.Com (Hons) 92.25 84 77 77 77 81 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 82 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 83 75 75 75 78 Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 77.5 74 74 80 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 80 70 70 70 75 B.A (Hons) Sociology 88 81 79 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 72 74 65 Closed 65 B.A (Hons) English Closed 83 82 82 82 82 B.Com 89.75 79 70 71 70 80 B.Com (Hons) 92 80 72 71 71 81 B.A Programme Closed 73 75 70 72 73 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88.5 82 82 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) History Closed 78 78 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 74.5 71 71 71 74 Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 77.25 74 74 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 93 77 69.5 65 65 75 B.A (Hons) English 90.5 85 84 84 84 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 73 60 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) History Closed 77 77 78 78 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88 78 80 78 78 78 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 74 70.5 70 70.5 73 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 80 78 78 78 78 B.Com (Hons) 91.75 77 69 67 67 81 B.Com 89.25 76 68 66 66 79.25 B.A Programme 83 72 74.5 69 71 72 Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 77 73 73 80 B.A (Hons) English 90 83 82 82 82 81 B.A (Hons) History Closed 76 76 77 77 77 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.5 75.5 68 60 60 72 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87.5 73 79 73 77.5 73 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 65 65 79 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) Closed 76 68 66 66 80 B.A Programme 83 71 74 68 70 70 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 79 77 77 77 77 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed Closed 69 70 72.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67 71 55 Closed 55 Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 76.00 71.00 71 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 62 Closed 50 Closed 66 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 67 58 58 82.5 B.A (Hons) English 90 80 80 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 79 73 73 73 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed 74 74 74 74 74 B.A Programme 82.5 70 73 66 69 72.5 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 63 63 77 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 87 87 86 86 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 Closed 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) Closed 72 66 64 64 78 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 69.5 68.5 68.5 72.5 Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 75.5 70 70 80 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 69 68 68 72 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 Closed 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 79 72 72 72 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 60 Closed 47 Closed 66 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 86.5 86.5 85.5 85.5 B.Com 88.5 Closed Closed 61 61 78.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 67 58 58 82.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed 73 73 73 73 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 60 65 62 62 81.75 B.A (Hons) English 89 79 79 79 79 79 B.A Programme 82 69.5 72.5 65.5 68.5 72.5 Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 67 58 58 82.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 64 Closed 52 Closed 66 B.A (Hons) History Closed 75 75 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 70 69 69 72.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) Closed 74 67 65 65 79 B.Com Closed Closed Closed 64 64 78 B.A Programme Closed 71 74 68 70 73 B.A (Hons) English Closed 81 80 81.5 81.5 80 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 79 75 75 75 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 87 87 86 86

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.