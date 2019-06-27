Toggle Menu
Janki Devi Memorial College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Janki Devi Memorial College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
90
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
94.5
92
92
92
92
B.A (Hons) English
95
93
92
92
92
91
B.A (Hons) History
90
88
88
88
85
88
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
79
78
78
78
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94.5
93
91
91
90
90
B.A Programme
85
80
78
78
78
78
B.A (Hons) Sociology
90
88
85
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
87
82
82
82
77
82
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
92.5
88.5
88.5
88.5
88.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
53
53
53
53
53
B.Com
95
92
88
88
88
88
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90
86
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
90
88
88
88
88
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
77
76
76
76
76
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
84
79
79
79
74
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92.5
91
90
90
89
89
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
52
50
50
50
50
50
B.A (Hons) Sociology
89
87
84
84
84
84
B.Com
93
89
85
85
85
85
B.Com (Hons)
94
90
86
86
86
86
B.A Programme
83
78
76
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) English
93
91
90
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) History
88
86
86
86
83
86
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
86
78
76
78
78
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
87
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) English
91
88
87
87
87
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
75.5
75.5
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
82
77
75
77
72
77
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
48
48
48
48
48
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
89
87
87
86
86
B.A Programme
83
75
75
73
73
73
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
85
82
82
82
82
B.Com
91
86
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) History
85
83
83
83
83
83
B.Com (Hons)
93.25
87
81
81
81
81
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
86
78
75
75
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
74
75
67
Closed
67
B.A (Hons) English
90.5
86
85
85
85
84
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
80
80
82
82
82
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
81.5
75
72
72
72
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89.5
86
85
84
83
83
B.A Programme
Closed
74
75
71
72
72
B.Com
90.25
83
76
76
76
80
B.Com (Hons)
92.25
84
77
77
77
81
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
82
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
83
75
75
75
78
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
77.5
74
74
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
80
70
70
70
75
B.A (Hons) Sociology
88
81
79
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
72
74
65
Closed
65
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
83
82
82
82
82
B.Com
89.75
79
70
71
70
80
B.Com (Hons)
92
80
72
71
71
81
B.A Programme
Closed
73
75
70
72
73
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88.5
82
82
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
78
78
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
74.5
71
71
71
74
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
77.25
74
74
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
93
77
69.5
65
65
75
B.A (Hons) English
90.5
85
84
84
84
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
73
60
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
77
77
78
78
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88
78
80
78
78
78
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
74
70.5
70
70.5
73
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
80
78
78
78
78
B.Com (Hons)
91.75
77
69
67
67
81
B.Com
89.25
76
68
66
66
79.25
B.A Programme
83
72
74.5
69
71
72
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
77
73
73
80
B.A (Hons) English
90
83
82
82
82
81
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
76
76
77
77
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.5
75.5
68
60
60
72
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87.5
73
79
73
77.5
73
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
65
79
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
76
68
66
66
80
B.A Programme
83
71
74
68
70
70
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
79
77
77
77
77
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
70
72.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67
71
55
Closed
55
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
76.00 71.00
71
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
62
Closed
50
Closed
66
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
67
58
58
82.5
B.A (Hons) English
90
80
80
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
79
73
73
73
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
74
74
74
74
74
B.A Programme
82.5
70
73
66
69
72.5
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
63
77
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
87
87
86
86
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
Closed
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
72
66
64
64
78
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
69.5
68.5
68.5
72.5
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
75.5
70
70
80
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
69
68
68
72
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
Closed
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
79
72
72
72
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
60
Closed
47
Closed
66
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
86.5
86.5
85.5
85.5
B.Com
88.5
Closed
Closed
61
61
78.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
67
58
58
82.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
73
73
73
73
75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
60
65
62
62
81.75
B.A (Hons) English
89
79
79
79
79
79
B.A Programme
82
69.5
72.5
65.5
68.5
72.5
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
67
58
58
82.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
64
Closed
52
Closed
66
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
75
75
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
70
69
69
72.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
74
67
65
65
79
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
64
78
B.A Programme
Closed
71
74
68
70
73
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
81
80
81.5
81.5
80
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
79
75
75
75
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
87
87
86
86
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

