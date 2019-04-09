Jammu University UG regular, private results declared: How to download

Jammu University results: The Jammu University has declared the results for undergraduate programmes in regular mode, including BE, BA, BSC, BCom, BBA, BCA, BSc. BCA, B.Ed as well as reevaluation result for undergraduate programmes conducted in private mode at its official website, jammuuniversity.in.

The exams were conducted in a paper-pen-based mode in December 2018. Candidates who have cleared the exam will get their mark sheets from the university; in the meanwhile, they can download online mark sheet.

Jammu University results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jammuuniversity.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ under ‘downloads’ in the right-hand side panel

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: click on the exam you appeared for

Step 5: Log-in using roll number/name

Step 6: Result will appear

Candidates can download the result or take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, MBA admissions have begun at the university.

About Jammu University

The University of Jammu came into existence in 1969 vide Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act 1969 following bifurcation of the erstwhile University of Jammu and Kashmir.