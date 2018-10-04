Jammu University UG 4th, 6th semester results 2018 declared, check at coeju.com

The students who had appeared for the 4th, 6th semester undergraduate examinations can check the results through the official website, coeju.com The students who had appeared for the 4th, 6th semester undergraduate examinations can check the results through the official website, coeju.com

The University of Jammu has published the results of various undergraduate courses on Thursday, September 4. The students who had appeared for the 4th, 6th semester examinations can check the results through the official website, coeju.com.

Jammu University results 2018, follow these steps to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Result of BA/ BSc/ BSc / B Com/ BBA/ BCA/ BA Eng (Hons)/ B Com (Hons) or the relevant one

Step 4: A new window will open showing the pdf file

Step 5: Download the file and view your scores

Those students who wish to apply for revaluation with the prescribed fee which will be updated later by the varsity. The re-evaluation will be done by the independent examiner. The final result after the re-evaluation will be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after the re-evaluation / original evaluation.

To apply for revaluation, fill the online form available on the official website. Fill up all the necessary details like roll number etc. Select the subject you wish to apply and pay the fees.

