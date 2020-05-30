Jammu University to conduct MCQ exam for final semester students

Exams to be held amid social distancing norms (Express photo/ Representational) Exams to be held amid social distancing norms (Express photo/ Representational)

The Jammu University has decided to conduct a terminal examination for undergraduate courses on the pattern of multiple-choice questions to be answered on OMR sheets this year.

Revealing this, a notification issued by Jammu University’s Controller of Examinations on Friday said that the exams will be conducted as soon as the conditions are considered conducive by following all the safety norms/precautions, social distancing, staggered shifts etc. “The question papers shall be set from the course content delivered/syllabi completed (based on the report of the Nodal Principal of the Colleges) before the lockdown or during the lockdown,” it added.

Read | Why are students across India opposing final exams?

For the promotion of undergraduate students of the second and fourth semesters, the notification said that the college shall conduct internal evaluation saying that it can be an internal assessment/assignment. For the promotion of students to the second and fourth semester, it said that 50 per cent weightage shall be given to the internal evaluation and the remaining 50 per cent weightage to the average marks secured by the student in the preceding Ist and IIIrd semester.

It asked the colleges to complete internal evaluation, if not done earlier, during the first 10 days of the start of classwork for the next semester post lockdown. For private students of second and fourth semester, the notification referred to committee’s recommendation for giving 50 per cent weightage to the international assessment already evaluated/awarded in the second and fourth semester and the remaining 50 per cent weightage to the preceding semester score of the subject passed by the candidate.

Read| How are exams from home conducted, all you need to know about AI proctoring

For students of second, fourth and sixth semesters of the Directorate of Distance Education, the calculation of result shall be 50 per cent weightage to internal assessments awards received from the Directorate and rest 50 per cent weightage to the performance in the preceding semester, it added.

The scheme for progression of all the undergraduate students has been adopted pursuant to recommendations of the committee constituted by the Jammu University and in anticipation of the approval of the competent bodies, it added. This has been done as a one time exception for the year 2020 due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd