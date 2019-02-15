Jammu University postpones exams scheduled on February 15

The University of Jammu has postponed all examinations scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2019. The university, however does not announce the further dates of examinations to be conducted.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that all the examinations of the University of Jammu scheduled to be held on the 15th of February 2019 (Friday) stand postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Fresh date shall be notified later on,” read the official notification of the university.

After the Pulwama terrorist attack on Thursday, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for a strike in the valley. A dozen of people were injured and over half a dozen vehicles torched in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu City as violence broke out on Friday.

The bandh was supported by various political, social and religious organisations to protest the killing of at least 40 CRPF men in a militant attack in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.