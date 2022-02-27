scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Jammu University launches department of journalism and media studies

The Centre for Media Studies shall comprise of Oral History Cell, Language Lab, and Community Radio Station.

By: PTI | Jammu |
Updated: February 27, 2022 10:05:40 am
Jammu University, JU exams, JU exam date sheet, online exams, jammuuniversity.acin, online portal for exam, date of examinations, Jammu University online exams, Education news, Indian express newsThe course shall also include the continuous interaction with the best of the journalists available in this country, regular workshops, exposure to the latest technological know-how. File.

The University of Jammu on Saturday launched the department of journalism and media studies, which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Manoj Dhar who described it as the fulfilment of a long-awaited desire of the region.

He pointed out that apart from regular classroom lectures, the course shall also include the continuous interaction with the best of the journalists available in this country, regular workshops, exposure to the latest technological know-how, special lectures, hands-on-the-job experiments, institutional visit.

Unfolding his larger vision for the Department, Dhar spoke about the establishment of a Centre for Media Studies which shall comprise of Oral History Cell, Language Lab, and Community Radio Station.

“All these components are also in the final stage of their completion. These components, once functional, shall become nodes where students can hone their necessary skill and the practical experiences of handling the latest equipment,” Dhar said.

He concluded by stating that the Department shall be an important feather on the cap of the university and hopefully the pass-out students would become “our brand ambassador” in the day to come.

