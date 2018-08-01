Jammu University eyes NAAC’s A++ rank

“We should impart quality education and focus on research. These are the two crucial factors for achieving institutional excellence”, said Jammu University VC Manoj K Dhar “We should impart quality education and focus on research. These are the two crucial factors for achieving institutional excellence”, said Jammu University VC Manoj K Dhar

Newly-appointed Vice Chancellor of University of Jammu Manoj K Dhar has asked the varsity officials to work towards attaining A++ rank of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Dhar held his maiden interaction with the university community here, yesterday. He called upon all varsity stakeholders to contribute wholeheartedly to enhance academic standing of the varsity institutions.

“We should impart quality education and focus on research. These are the two crucial factors for achieving institutional excellence”, Dhar told the varsity officials. At the beginning of the interaction, university registrar Dr Meenakshi Kilam welcomed the new vice chancellor. The gathering included university deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty members, officers, representatives of students and scholars.

“Over the years, challenges have increased manifold, especially in the wake of the recent ranking and grading. Expectations are high,” the vice chancellor said. Dhar stressed on the need to implement 17×17 initiatives of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Every effort will be made to improve the working of the varsity, said Dhar. The vice chancellor urged the heads of departments to focus on promoting research and innovation to prepare the younger generations to efficiently meet the requirements of the present and future markets.

