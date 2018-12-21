Jammu University declares BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com/ BBA/ BCA results, check at jammuuniversity.in

Jammu University results 2018: The University of Jammu has declared the results of BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com/ BBA/ BCA first semester private, including other examinations. Apart from it, the university has also released the re-evaluation result of MA Economics fourth semester examinations. The MA Economics examination was conducted in the month of May 2018.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, coeju.com.

Jammu University results 2018, follow these steps to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above, coeju.com

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Click on individual result tab

Step 4: A new window will open showing the pdf file

Step 5: Download the file and view your scores

Those students who wish to apply for revaluation with the prescribed fee which will be updated later by the varsity. The re-evaluation will be done by the independent examiner. The final result after the re-evaluation will be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after the re-evaluation / original evaluation.

To apply for revaluation, fill the online form available on the official website. Fill up all the necessary details like roll number etc. Select the subject you wish to apply and pay the fees.