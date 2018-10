Jammu University BE 4th semester results declared, check at coeju.com

Jammu University BE 4th semester 2018: The results are available at the official website, coeju.com Jammu University BE 4th semester 2018: The results are available at the official website, coeju.com

Jammu University BE 4th semester 2018: The University of Jammu has published the results of BE 4th semester on Monday, October 15. The students who had appeared for the BE 4th semester examinations can check the results through the official website, coeju.com. The examination was conducted in the month of May or June.

Jammu University results 2018, follow these steps to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above, coeju.com

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Click on BE 4th semester result

Step 4: A new window will open showing the pdf file

Step 5: Download the file and view your scores

Those students who wish to apply for revaluation with the prescribed fee which will be updated later by the varsity. The re-evaluation will be done by the independent examiner. The final result after the re-evaluation will be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after the re-evaluation / original evaluation.

To apply for revaluation, fill the online form available on the official website. Fill up all the necessary details like roll number etc. Select the subject you wish to apply and pay the fees.

