Jammu & Kashmir’s education department to setup e-learning wing

Content will be developed for Information and Communication Technology-enabled classrooms, for which the Department of Education has signed an MoU with ISRO. (Representational image) Content will be developed for Information and Communication Technology-enabled classrooms, for which the Department of Education has signed an MoU with ISRO. (Representational image)

Jammu and Kashmir Education Department has decided to establish an e-learning wing to develop e-content for Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-enabled classrooms. This was announced at a meeting of the officers and scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who called on state Minister for Education Naeem Akhtar here Friday. The meeting was told that the Education Department has already covered 400 higher secondary schools in the state with ICT-enabled classrooms to facilitate e-learning while other schools including the high schools are being covered in a phased manner to facilitate smooth launch of the programme.

What What Else Is Making News?

The department is also planning to have full-fledged studios in all the schools with advanced technological facilities to record lectures for creation of e-content. The ISRO team assured the Education Minister that it would upgrade all the EDUSATs in J-K with latest technology and expand the facility, presently available in higher education sector only, to the school education sector as well.

The Department of Education will sign MoU with ISRO in this regard.

The ISRO team has been invited by the Education Department to make functional all the EDUSAT systems installed in various colleges of the state.

The GSAT-3, known as EDUSAT, is meant for distant classroom education from school to higher education level.

Read: Educational reforms needed to put an end to violence, fear: Dalai Lama

This was the first dedicated “Educational Satellite” that provides the country with satellite based two-way communication to classrooms for delivering educational materials.

Earlier, the team visited various sites in the educational institutions where the EDUSATs are installed to take stock of their present condition.

The team also visited the EDUSAT hub at Women’s College Gandhi Nagar here.

The minister asked the ISRO team to make all the EDUSATs in the state functional by March 2017 so that a comprehensive e-learning programme could be launched in the state. He said the specialist teachers would be deployed for designing the e-content for schools.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App