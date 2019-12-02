Follow Us:
Jammu Kashmir to get Rs 325 crore-worth medical college at Handwara

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: December 2, 2019 8:08:08 pm
medical college, new medical colleges india, medical college admission, NEET, NTA NEET 2020, jammu kashmir, kashmir news, education news The government has given nod to the project (Representational image)

The Centre has given its approval for a new government medical college, which will be attached with the district and referral hospital Handwara in north Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

The college in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district will be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore under a centrally-sponsored scheme, he said.

“The J&K government has received the sanction letter in this regard from the Union health and family welfare ministry,” the spokesman said quoting a statement issued here by the administration of new medical colleges.

Out of the total amount, Rs 115 crore will be spent on construction of administrative and academic blocks, Rs 80 crore on hostels and residential accommodation for students and faculty and Rs 60 crore for upgrading the existing teaching faculty at the district hospital, he said.

The spokesman said, “Rs 70 crore will be used to procure machinery and equipment for the government medical college and its associated hospital.”

The ministry had sought a proposal from the J-K government to establish new government medical colleges.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, said the establishment of the new medical colleges will improve the quality of healthcare services in the district and increase availability of health professionals.

The introduction of new medical colleges will promote affordable medical education in the union territory besides creating added job avenues and enhancing healthcare standards in the government sector, he said.

