42 days after written assurance, J&K medical interns resume strike over unfulfilled stipend hike

Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday resumed their strike over the government’s failure to fulfil its commitment to increase their monthly stipend.

The interns had gone on strike in September to press for a stipend hike. On September 8, the government had asked them to call off their agitation and give it a month to address their demands.

However, the interns said the deadline had passed without any resolution, prompting them to resume the strike on Tuesday.

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“The 30-day period — it was actually they who asked us for a 30-day timeframe. Even back then, we demanded an order, and today as well, we are demanding an order. Back then, we negotiated based on trust; we thought we should trust them,” medical intern Dr Faraz Ahmad told reporters here.