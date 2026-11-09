J&K notifies Private Universities Rules, mandates 25% reservation for domiciles in admissions, jobs

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Private Universities Rules 2026, mandating a minimum 25 per cent reservation for domiciles of the union territory in student admissions and teaching and non-teaching positions at private universities.
The framework is expected to facilitate the entry of private higher education institutions into the region while ensuring that local students and job seekers benefit from their establishment.
Under the new framework, private universities will have to reserve at least 25 per cent of their seats for J&K domiciles. The same minimum reservation will apply to teaching and non-teaching appointments, creating employment opportunities for local candidates alongside expanding access to higher education.
The provision comes against the backdrop of concerns over the limited availability of higher education options in the region and the number of students who move to other states to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The entry of private universities could widen the range of courses available within Jammu and Kashmir, while the domicile reservation would ensure that a portion of the opportunities created through these institutions remains accessible to locals.
For private universities planning to establish campuses in J&K, the rules provide a clearer framework for investment and operations, but also lay down specific obligations towards local students and employees. Institutions will have to factor in the reservation requirement while planning their admission capacity, faculty recruitment and administrative staffing. The provision also means that private universities will not have complete discretion over admissions and recruitment, even as they get an opportunity to expand into a new higher education market.
The rules also seek to simplify the approval process for institutions looking to enter the Union Territory. The framework provides for preliminary scrutiny of applications within 30 days, potentially making the initial approval process more predictable for prospective investors.
At the same time, universities will be subject to regulatory oversight to ensure compliance with prescribed academic and infrastructure standards.
The regulatory mechanism will monitor admissions, fee structures and academic standards. The rules also prescribe stringent penalties for violations, including irregularities in admissions, excess fee collection, issuance of invalid degrees, inadequate infrastructure and deficiencies in faculty strength or qualifications.
(With PTI inputs)