J&K notifies Private Universities Rules, mandates 25% reservation for domiciles in admissions, jobs

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Private Universities Rules 2026, mandating a minimum 25 per cent reservation for domiciles of the union territory in student admissions and teaching and non-teaching positions at private universities.

The framework is expected to facilitate the entry of private higher education institutions into the region while ensuring that local students and job seekers benefit from their establishment.

Under the new framework, private universities will have to reserve at least 25 per cent of their seats for J&K domiciles. The same minimum reservation will apply to teaching and non-teaching appointments, creating employment opportunities for local candidates alongside expanding access to higher education.