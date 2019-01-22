JKBOSE class 10 result for Kargil division declared, how to check

JKBOSE 10th result for Kargil division: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for Class 10 Kargil division examination. The winter zone examination was conducted in November. Students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the official website – jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE recently released the results for Class 10 and 12 Kashmir and Jammu divisions. The pass percentage of Kashmir class 12 exam was 52 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys as girls reported 54 per cent pass percentage as compared to 50 per cent boys. A total of 70,000 students appeared for the exam.

JKBOSE 10th Kargil division results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Class 10 Kargil division winter zone results’

Step 3: A new window will open. In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Hadia Noor of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, has topped the merit list in Arts by scoring 493 out of a total of 500 marks and her schoolmate Tanzeela Hassan scored 492. Towseef Shafi of Government Higher Secondary School, Srigufwara, Anantnag, scored 491 followed by Zaira Shafi of the Kothibagh school, scoring 491, while Irtiza Jan of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal, scored 490.

In the Jammu Class 12 results, the top three positions in the science stream have been grabbed by girl students from the same school. Aqsa Farooq of Green Model School in Doda has secured the top position by scoring 95 per cent followed by Shavaya and Syrish Kousar.

From the commerce stream, Mudassir Mushtaq Butt from the Government HR Secondary School (BOYS), Kishtwar has got the top position scoring 84.4 per cent. In the Arts stream, Asiya Kouser from Government HR Secondary School, Ramban is the topper scoring 92 per cent.