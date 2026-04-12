Jammu and Kashmir’s 106-year-old school in Bhaderwah to be redeveloped as heritage institution

The school is 106-years old, making it one of the oldest educational intitutions in Jammu and Kashmir . (Image: FB/Boys Higher Secondary School)

One of the oldest educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, the Boys Higher Secondary School here has received a major boost, with the government deciding to redevelop the 106-year-old institution into a heritage school. The foundation stone for the Rs 3.06 crore redevelopment of the 20th-century institution — earlier known as Amar Singh High School — was laid by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Sunil Kumar Bhutyal, in the presence of the school’s Principal and alumnus, Kailash Chander.

The school is located in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. It was the first high school of the Chenab valley region, established in 1920 by the then Dogra Ruler Maharaj Pratap Singh.