Jammu and Kashmir: UT board students up to Class 9, Class 11 to be promoted without exams

In the Valley, only a few thousand students of Class 11, who had to re-appear in bi-annual examinations in March-April, will benefit from the new government order. (Express file photo: Suaib Masoodi In the Valley, only a few thousand students of Class 11, who had to re-appear in bi-annual examinations in March-April, will benefit from the new government order. (Express file photo: Suaib Masoodi

In a decision that will benefit nearly 10 lakh students across Jammu and Kashmir, the UT government Tuesday decided to mass promote children up to Class 9 and those studying in Class 11 without holding examinations.

However, the decision will mainly impact students in Jammu division, as in Kashmir, annual examinations for Class 1-9 and 11 have already been held in November-December. In the Valley, only a few thousand students of Class 11, who had to re-appear in one or more papers during the bi-annual examinations in March-April, will be promoted to Class 12 following the new government order, sources said.

The decision was taken as “a one-time exemption” following a proposal from Director School Education, Jammu, and Chairperson, J&K Board of School Education, in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Because of the lockdown, annual exams, scheduled to be held in Jammu province during March-April, had to be postponed

Nearly 5.50 lakh students of Class 1-9 are enrolled in UT government-run schools across Jammu division alone, said Director School Education, Jammu, Anuradha Gupta. Apart from this, there are a large number of students studying in private schools also, apart from those studying in Class 11 in both government and private schools affiliated with JKBOSE, she added.

An order issued by Deputy Secretary School Education Department, Sachin Jamwal, read: “All students studying in classes 1st to 9th of all schools (government as well a private) of Jammu division which are falling under summer zone and affiliated to J&K State Board of School Education recognized by the Government of UT of J&K be promoted to next class grade for the academic session 2020-21, as a one-time exemption.”

“The Director, Department of School, Education, Jammu, shall monitor and finalise this process of promotion as per the approved norms,” it added.

The eligibility criteria for promotion to Class 12 is that one has filled in the examination form, has been found eligible to appear in the annual examination and a proper roll number slip is issued to him/her by the JKBOSE.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd