Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir to have a uniform academic calendar in all schools

Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to implement a uniform academic calendar in all schools including the conduct of annual examinations in the March-April session for up to class nine.

Jammu and Kashmir, JKBOSE, Jammu and Kashmir uniform academic calendar, J&K academic calendarNew admissions across all the schools shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday decided to implement a uniform academic calendar in all schools in the union territory including the conduct of annual examinations in the March-April session for up to class nine.

The order, issued by School Education department principal secretary Alok Kumar stated, “… sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to nine in all the government and government recognised private schools of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” It said the new admissions across all the schools shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:18:41 pm
