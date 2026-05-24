J&K announces summer vacation for Jammu schools from June 1 amid intense heatwave

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced summer vacations for schools in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division amid rising temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions in the region. The decision applies to both government and private schools.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo shared the announcement through a post on X, stating, “Keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, summer vacations for schools falling under Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall commence w.e.f. 01.06.2026 for Primary Classes and w.e.f. 08.06.2026 for students of Classes 6th to 12th. Wishing all students a safe and enjoyable vacation.”

Keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, summer vacations for schools falling under Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall commence w.e.f. 01.06.2026 for Primary Classes and w.e.f. 08.06.2026 for students of Classes 6th to 12th.

Wishing all students a safe and enjoyable… — Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) May 23, 2026

According to the schedule announced by the government, summer holidays for primary classes will begin from June 1, 2026. For students studying in Classes 6 to 12, the vacations will start from June 8, 2026.

The decision comes as several parts of the Jammu region continue to witness high temperatures over the past few days. Officials said districts including Samba and Jammu have recorded temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius, with heatwave conditions affecting normal life and school activities.

Authorities said the move has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of school students during the extreme summer conditions. The government has also advised students and parents to take precautions during the vacation period and avoid unnecessary exposure to heat during daytime hours.