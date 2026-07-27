Kashmir schools reopen after 20-day closure; Jammu asks authorities to lock rain-damaged school buildings

Schools across the Kashmir Valley reopened on July 27, after remaining closed for 20 days due to extreme weather conditions. While students returned to classrooms following an extended break caused first by a prolonged heatwave and later by heavy rainfall, authorities in the Jammu division have directed that school buildings damaged or rendered unsafe by recent rains should remain closed until repairs are completed.
The schools were initially shut from July 6 as Kashmir witnessed an unusually intense summer, with high temperatures prompting the administration to announce a 13-day closure. Although the heatwave eased after heavy rainfall around July 18, continuous downpours and flood-like conditions led the government to extend the holidays until July 26. With weather conditions improving, students returned to schools on Monday morning.
Even as schools resumed in Kashmir, the administration in Jammu has asked district authorities to ensure that any educational institution found unsafe due to rain damage is not used until it is declared structurally fit. The directions were issued by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar during a review meeting on the impact of recent heavy rains across the division.
According to officials, deputy commissioners have been instructed to identify vulnerable school buildings, lock them immediately and allow students to use them only after necessary repairs are completed. The administration said student safety would remain the top priority.
The meeting also reviewed restoration work and relief measures following the heavy rains that have affected several districts in Jammu. Officials said at least 27 people have lost their lives while six others remain missing in rain-related incidents in Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Ramban districts since July 19.
The divisional commissioner directed authorities to restore damaged roads, power supply and other public infrastructure on priority. District administrations have also been asked to expedite ex-gratia assistance to affected families and ensure adequate stocks of foodgrains, LPG cylinders and essential medicines, as fresh rainfall has been forecast for July 29 and 30.
Authorities have also been directed to closely monitor the water levels in rivers, streams and nallahs and issue timely alerts in case of any emergency.
(With PTI inputs)