Kashmir schools reopen after 20-day closure; Jammu asks authorities to lock rain-damaged school buildings

Schools across the Kashmir Valley reopened on July 27, after remaining closed for 20 days due to extreme weather conditions. While students returned to classrooms following an extended break caused first by a prolonged heatwave and later by heavy rainfall, authorities in the Jammu division have directed that school buildings damaged or rendered unsafe by recent rains should remain closed until repairs are completed.

The schools were initially shut from July 6 as Kashmir witnessed an unusually intense summer, with high temperatures prompting the administration to announce a 13-day closure. Although the heatwave eased after heavy rainfall around July 18, continuous downpours and flood-like conditions led the government to extend the holidays until July 26. With weather conditions improving, students returned to schools on Monday morning.