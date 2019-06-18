Jammu and Kashmir JKBOSE 12th date sheet released, check here

JKBOSE Class 12 date sheet 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet of Class 12 or part II exams for Jammu province (summer zone). The examination will begin on July 6 and will be concluded on July 29, 2019. The students can check the date sheet through the website jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Advertising

The practical examinations will begin on August 2, 2019 and admit cards are expected to be released from July 1, as per the official notification.

JKBOSE Class 12 date sheet 2019

July 6, 2019: Geology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry

July 9: General English

July 12: Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English

July 15: Chemistry

July 18: Geography

July 22: Physics

July 25: Bilogy (Botany and Zoology), Statistics

July 29: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics.

Read| Govt move to cut internal marks leaves parents of CBSE, ICSE students miffed

The admit card will be available to download from the official website from July 1. The students can download it through the website jkbose.jk.gov.in. “The examinees are advised to adhere the instructions strictly given on the backside of the admit card to be issued to them in due course of time, and bring the same (hall ticket) on all days of examination for verification,” the official notification mentioned.

Advertising

The board recently declared Class 10 bi-annual exam 2019 results of Kashmir division. The Board had also declared the results of Class 12 part 2 examinations of Jammu region.

About JKBOSE

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. The board is responsible to conduct examinations secondary and higher secondary classes.