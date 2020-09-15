JKBOSE 12th bi-annual Jammu division result 2020 declared, check direct link

Check class 12 Jammu division result at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 12th bi-annual Jammu division result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result for the bi-annual exams for class 12 students from Jammu division. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result at jkbose.ac.in.

The result of JK Board 2020 for class 12 will be available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. Candidates must download their JK Board result for future reference. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools.

JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for class 12

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the results for classes 10 and 12 from Kashmir division were released a day before, and students can get their results/ scorecard at the official website- jkbose.ac.in.

The admission-cum-permission forms for private bi-annual exams 2020 summer zone have been extended, the students can apply till September 15 within the deadline at jkbose.ac.in. A fee of Rs 1650 will be applicable for five subjects for class 12 and Rs 1670 for class 10.

