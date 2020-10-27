JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam schedule released, check dates

Check 10th, 12th datesheet at jkbose.ac.in. Representational image/ file

JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam schedule 2020: The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the schedule for class 10 and 12. The JKBOSE class 10 for Jammu and Kashmir winter division will be held between November 9 and 27, and class 12 between November 10 to December 9.

The detailed schedule will be available at the website- jkbose.ac.in. The admit card will be available to download from the official website soon.

This year, the exams will be held following the COVID-19 protocols. According to the notifications, “The candidates are advised to wear face masks and adhere to the social distancing norms. All the superintendents/ head of the institutions (inspector) of examination centers shall ensure complete sanitisation of desks/ examination halls/ rooms a day before the commencement of exam and strictly the SOP’s issued by the administration/ health department from time to time.”

JKBOSE earlier released the results of class 10 and 12 in October. To pass the exam, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

