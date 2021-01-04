Jamia to conduct term-end exams in open book mode

After students had expressed displeasure over holding AI-proctored exams, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday announced to hold its final-year or odd semester exams in the open-book mode for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. The decision was taken by the academic council in its meeting held on December 30.

Students will have to download the question paper from a link shared by the varsity. After downloading the question paper, students will now have to write the answers on an A-4 size sheet using a blue or black pen. In case a student is unable to download the question paper, they can obtain the same from their subject teacher via email or WhatsApp. Students will be given three hours to write their answers and one hour to upload their responses. For PwD students the duration will be five years, as per the varsity.

The date and time of the mock exam, as well as the final date sheet, will be released soon. The mock exam details will be communicated to the students on the registered e-mail ids, as per the varsity. The detailed guidelines of the open book exam are available at the varsity’s website- jmi.ac.in.

The varsity earlier decided to put on hold the online proctored exam following the request of the students, and amid criticism. The exams were scheduled to begin on December 21.

According to the varsity, “The students are advised to frequently check their registered email and visit the exam website for any update on the matter.”