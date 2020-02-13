Jamia student selected for European Parliament Sakharov Fellowship

Rahul, a PhD student from JMI. Rahul, a PhD student from JMI.

Rahul Kapoor, a PhD scholar of Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women’s Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been selected for European Parliament Sakharov Fellowship Programme.

The student will receive training in the European Parliament, Brussels and a place on the Venice School of Human Rights organised by the European Inter-University Centre for Human Rights and Democratisation for two weeks. The scholarship is fully sponsored.

The programme includes a series of lectures, workshops and seminars on gender equality, human rights defenders and rights of the child.

“I focused on my research as well as engage constructively with various social and human rights issues in the society and this helped me to get selected for the prestigious Sakharov fellowship programme. I am happy that I will be studying about the various human rights instruments and policies of the European Union and will also get a chance to interact with members of the European Parliament and learn from their vast experiences in the field of gender rights, child rights and human rights”, said Rahul.

Rahul Kapoor has also pursued his MPhil research from the Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women’s Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia under the supervision of Dr Firdous Azmat Siddiqui.

