Jamia offers tele-counseling for teachers, students amid coronavirus pandemic

Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has extended support for students, teachers and non-teaching staff in form of a tele-counseling service during the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers will be available from 10 am to 8 pm.

“We are committed to providing counseling services to facilitate the well-being and extend emotional support to all who are distressed in this crisis,” the institute said in a statement.

Volunteers will work in three shifts of four hours each. A group of three volunteers will be available in each shift. The institute has share the list of volunteers in public domain to extend the services for public at large. Check the list of volunteers and contact numbers for those in need

In India, as many as 1,397 people have been infected by the virus. Of these, 35 have been killed due to the disease. Globally, over 42,000 people have died and nearly 9 lakh people have been infected.

The numbers spiked in India when people evacuated over 1,500 people from Delhi’s Markas Nizzamuddin are which emerged as hotspot for the virus. So far 400 have shown symptoms and over 4000 people have been reported to have attend the gathering. A nationwide manhunt has begin to trace the people.

