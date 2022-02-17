Jamia Millia Islamia warns students against ‘fake’ notice regarding resumption of offline classes

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Thursday issued an official clarification regarding a fake notice doing rounds on the internet regarding the resumption of offline classes. The varsity said that the notice is fake. The guidelines and information mentioned in the notice are not valid.

​”Citing to the sub-point (v) of point 3 of the notice Gen. 567 released on 14.02.2022, a meeting was conducted with the Dean of the Faculties under the Chairpersonship of Vice-Chancellor and the Chief Proctor, to make decisions on the reopening of the pre-final university classes & conduct of examinations in the physical mode,” the fake notice read.

It further added that the pre-final year classes will begin in the physical mode from April 1 before which a study break from March 25 till the aforementioned date will be provided to make arrangements for travel and accommodation.

The fake notice also read, “Hostlers will be contacted beforehand by the administration to inform them about occupancy status in advance. Make sure to carry a fresh RTPCR report (max of 3 days old ) and follow the covid protocols for your own safety measures. Any other related information would be passed on via further notices.”