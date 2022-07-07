scorecardresearch
Jamia Millia Islamia to resume offline classes from July 16

As per the academic calendar, the ongoing admission process will be closed by July 31 and the classes for the fresh batch (semester/year) shall start from August 1. The examination will be conducted between December 1 and December 15.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today announced reopening of classes (except first semester/year) from July 16 in offline mode. However, the classes for the fresh batch (first semester/year) will commence from August 1 onwards.

The winter vacation in the university will start from December 23 to January 1,2023 and classes for the even semester will commence from January 2, 2023.

The university will conduct examinations for even semester from May 1 to 31. The summer vacation will start from June 16 to July 15, 2023 and the next academic session will start from July 16, 2023. JMI also informed that the calendar is subject to Covid-19 conditions and guidelines.

